LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 81-year-old woman died in a fire in Campbellsville on Saturday.
According to the Campbellsville/Taylor County Fire Department, firefighters went to a house fire at 5522 Hodgenville around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters were told by neighbors that an elderly resident lived in the house.
Firefighters arrived to half of the home being on fire. They entered the house through bedroom windows to search for the elderly person.
The woman was taken out of the house by firefighters, but EMS determined she was dead.
Vivian Christie, 81, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries from the fire. She was taken to the State Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.
According to the Campbellsville/Taylor County Fire Department, the cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.
Sixteen firefighters responded to the house fire.
