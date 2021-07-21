LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats played a doubleheader Wednesday night — but there was an intense competition that happened off the field.
Nine brave contestants faced off in a hot dog eating contest between the games at Slugger Field.
They were mostly local media personalities, including WDRB's very own meteorologist Bryce Jones.
The contestants had five minutes to scarf down as many hot dogs as they could, buns included.
When the time was up, two of the contestants were tied at 10 hot dogs each. To break the tie, they had to eat one more hot dog to see who could eat it the quickest.
The winner was Brett Bohn, the only Bats fan who was randomly selected to participate in the contest.
Bryce managed to down five hot dogs. When asked how he felt afterwards he said "Stuffed. Very stuffed. I'm gonna go home and probably go take a long nap, not gonna lie. Probably gonna go take a long nap."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.