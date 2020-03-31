LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile was killed and another injured Tuesday night in the Smoketown neighborhood in a double shooting.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said it received a report of a double shooting in the 700 block of Coke Street at about 8:45 p.m. and found two juveniles with gunshot wounds who were taken to University Hospital.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, LMPD said. The other was listed as stable as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and asked that anyone with information about the incident call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.
