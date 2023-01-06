VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vine Grove is naming a new police chief less than a month after the department's former chief resigned.
Chief Kenneth Holbert has been serving as interim since the resignation of former chief Kenny Mattingly last month. He'll be officially introduced as the head of the department on Monday.
Holbert says Vine Grove is a lot like home. He's a native of New Haven and most recently served as its police chief before joining Vine Grove as an officer several months ago.
Holbert has 23 years in law enforcement.
"(Vine Grove) has lost a lot of officers in the past and we're working diligently, as well as the mayor and city clerk, to get incentive programs for hiring and retention," Holbert said.
Holbert wants the department to grow from five officers to nine. Thought violent crime is seldom in Vine Grove, breaks ins have happened in the community several times in the last year.
"A lot of those individuals responsible for that are not from Vine Grove," he said. "They're from out of town. A message to them: Don't come to Vine Grove doing that."
His vision is shared by the city's mayor.
"We don't have a lot of issues here with crime and I want to keep it like that," Mayor Pam Ogden said. "I needed somebody that was going to be aggressive but still be fair, and I think Chief Holbert is going to be that."
Ogden appointed Holbert after former chief Kenny Mattingly resigned from the department. He told WDRB it was time for the next chapter.
He's currently a detective with Radcliff Police.
"That was his choice," Ogden said. "He went to work for a neighboring city and he's happy. Chief Mattingly is a good person and I wish him the best."
Vine Grove's new chief believes Mattingly implemented sold things in the community that the department can build on, such as the state's first Narcan vending machine.
"If that machine saves one life, it's done its job," Holbert said.
He's hopeful the community will notice the growing presence.
"These people pay our salary," he said. "We want to be in their neighborhoods and let them see us. We're here."
