LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Old Henry Road in eastern Jefferson County will be closed beginning Thursday, June 15, until June 30, for road work.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Old Henry Road between the Bush Farm Road intersection and Old Henry Trail will be closed.
In addition, Arnold Palmer Boulevard in the Lake Forest neighborhood and Hamilton Springs Drive from Old Henry Road will also be closed. The roadway is expected to open on Friday, June 30, at 5 p.m.
Crews will continue work to widen Old Henry Road as part of an ongoing project, which is expected to be completed in the winter of 2024/2025.
During the closure, Old Henry Trail and Bush Farm Road will remain open.
