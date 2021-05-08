LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest urban market is back and so are shoppers looking for a great deal.
The St. Matthews Farmers Market opened for its 15th season Saturday at Beargrass Christian Church on Shelbyville Road.
More than 40 vendors sold locally grown vegetables as well as meats, crafts and flowers.
With COVID-19 restrictions relaxed, masks were optional, but shoppers were still required to follow social distancing guidelines.
"It's a little bit closer to being back to normal, and it's a welcome sight," Market Manager Stephen Yates said. "Weather's great, and people are out looking to shop and support local farmers."
The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 25.
For more information and the latest updates, visit the market's official website or its Facebook page.
