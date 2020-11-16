LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While fewer people will be heading over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house for Thanksgiving this year, some are waiting until the last minute to make their holiday plans.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) said because of the coronavirus pandemic, 10% fewer Americans are expected to travel for the upcoming holiday, the largest single-year decrease since the 2008 recession.
Both health and economic concerns surrounding COVID-19 are leading to fewer people on the roads or traveling by plane, according to AAA.
AAA said 95% of holiday travel this year is expected to be done by vehicle as planes, trains and cruise ships have been severely impacted.
Nearly 3 million people in the Kentuckiana region are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, but it's anticipated that most travel this year will be last-minute.
"A lot of people are waiting to see how this goes the next couple of weeks. 'Is it going to worsen?' And all of the experts are telling us yes, it probably will. So any travel that does take place could end up being a last minute decision," Lynda Lambert, AAA spokesperson, said.
With cases of COVID-19 on the rise, AAA said travel is a personal choice and anyone who does choose to travel for Thanksgiving should take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Those steps include getting vehicles checked out, packing extra hand sanitizer and face masks, and using something like a small garbage bag to wrap around your hand when you pump gas.
