LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AAA is warning drivers to not rely on "miles to empty" warnings on your car.
The organization said the warnings are misleading, according to new research.
AAA tested the accuracy of these systems and found their estimates vary a lot over shorter trips and can depend heavily on speed and acceleration.
This means drivers could be taking a big risk if they over-rely on these displays.
"While motorists have fuel economy on their minds, they shouldn't push their vehicles too close to the 'E' mark," Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services, AAA East Central, said in a statement. "While the systems tested were fairly accurate, changes in speed, acceleration and distance produced noticeable fluctuations in the systems' accuracy."
For those trying to maximize fuel economy, AAA has the following suggestions:
- Plan ahead and run multiple errands in one trip. When possible, avoid high-traffic times of day.
- If you own more than one car, use the most fuel efficient model when possible.
- Avoid hard acceleration.
- Always inflate your times to the recommended pressure found inside the driver's side door or owner's manual.
- Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car.
- Minimize the use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. Smaller cars weighed down by heavy cargo will have a greater reduction in fuel economy than larger models designed to carry more weight.
- In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lesson heat buildup inside the car. That reduces the need for air conditioning to cool the car down.
