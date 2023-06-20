LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dog left alone with a broken leg at the steps of the Kentucky Humane Society has been adopted.
The nonprofit doesn't know how the 4-month old pit bull named Cowboy was hurt or who abandoned him. The leg had to be amputated.
Cowboy persevered and became a happy three-legged dog.
Kentucky Humane Society said Cowboy is excited to be with his new parents.
The Kentucky Humane Society said if someone comes across a hurt animal, they should take the animal to a local veterinarian to see if they're microchipped. If that isn't an option, people can call Kentucky Humane Society or animal services.
