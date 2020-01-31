FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- About 200 people -- many of them carrying guns -- showed up for a rally for gun rights at the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort on Friday.
The purpose of the rally was to make sure lawmakers know not to infringe on Kentuckians' rights to carry firearms that's guaranteed by the Second Amendment. People we spoke with say they are concerned about recent gun control efforts in states like Virginia, where its House of Delegates passed seven pieces of gun-control legislation on Jan. 30.
The legislation will now go to the Senate for a vote, which has already passed its version of some of the measures. Virginia has become ground zero in the nation's raging debate over gun control and mass shootings as a new Democratic majority has pledged to put strict new limits in place. People who attended Thursday's rally in Kentucky want to make sure that doesn't happen here.
They're also against a proposed "red flag" law that would allow authorities to seize guns from individuals deemed to be a threat. Indiana has had a red flag law in place for 15 years.
During the rally, several people did get a chance to speak one-on-one with lawmakers about their concerns, which also include businesses that declare themselves "gun-free zones." Some of those businesses where shootings have occurred after criminals brought guns in anyway are now facing lawsuits.
Those in attendance want to stress that they are law abiding citizens who legally own guns for protection or hunting, and they want to make sure Kentucky lawmakers are aware of their concerns.
