LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A fiduciary program manager has been charged with withdrawing thousands of dollars from her elderly clients.
Louisville Metro Police executed three arrest warrants Sunday against Lisa Marie Hillerich, 31, and charged her with three counts of theft by deception and six counts of knowingly exploiting an adult.
Hillerich is accused of stealing nearly $38,000 from her clients since July 17, according to court records.
Police say Hillerich stole $1,000 on July 17 and $1,131 on Oct. 1 from one elderly victim to cover rent for a dance studio she owned; $15,000 from another victim’s bank account on Oct. 11, nearly two months after she died; $15,000 from another victim’s about a month later after she was confronted about the Oct. 11 theft to cover the second victim’s missing funds; and $5,700 from a fourth victim in October.
Police say Hillerich is seen on video surveillance from the bank making the transactions. She also had to present identification to withdraw funds, according to the warrants.
Hillerich is in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3.
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.