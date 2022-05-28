COLUMBIA, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Adair County law enforcement agencies have been recognized as they battle funding issues.
Officers were saluted with a proclamation for National Police Week earlier this month. Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan signed the proclamation.
The Columbia Police Department, the local Kentucky State Police Post and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office have been acknowledged for working hard despite also being short-staffed.
During the latest county fiscal court meeting, the sheriff’s office received some extra money to hire a new deputy.
“They don’t have the funding that a lot of people do," said Cowan. "Here locally, our city, I think, has 14 officers — just within city limits. Our sheriff's office, I think, just has eight to cover the whole county.”
During Cowan's tenure, she has been able to get the sheriff’s office four new police vehicles.
