LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's longest cave was discovered to be even longer than what was previously thought.
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky was confirmed to be six miles longer. The national park says the Cave Research Foundation has mapped and documented the new sections.
The announcement came exactly 50 years after the first expedition trip that named Mammoth Cave the longest in the world. The cave's total length is now 426 miles of known passages.
Last year, eight new miles of the cave system was discovered through mapping and exploration.
The national park is around 95 miles south of Louisville. It's open for daily tours, masks are required for everyone in buildings and crowded outdoor spaces.
