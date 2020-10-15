LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a painful toll everywhere you look, but it's helped Louisville's public golf courses exceed all expectations, city officials said.
A Metro Council committee on Thursday learned the city's courses are doing much better with their playership and finances.
The courses lost nearly $700,000 in fiscal year 2018, but are within $20,000 of breaking even this year.
Until earlier this year, that wasn't the case, and the city considered closing some courses.
City leaders said the courses' new management and price structure played a big part in their success.
"Our partnership has resulted in a true success and really a great story that everybody in Metro Government should be proud of," said Margaret Brosko, assistant director of Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation.
