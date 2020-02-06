LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Metro Council has approved contracts for six of the city's 10 golf courses.
Contracts for Charlie Vettiner Golf Course, Iroquois Golf Course, Long Run Golf Course, Seneca Golf Course, Shawnee Golf Course and Sun Valley Golf Course were approved during Thursday's meeting.
It's not clear if Mayor Greg Fischer's office will find golf pros to lead the other three courses — Bobby Nichols Golf Course, Cherokee Golf Course and Crescent Hill Golf Course. The city's contract with Quail Chase Golf Course runs through 2024.
Under the new contracts, 55% of revenue generated from greens fees, cart fees, concessions and merchandise will go to Louisville Metro Government, while 45% of revenue will go to contractors to cover expenses.
The public courses, which lost $1.2 million during the 2019 fiscal year, have been under the microscope as Louisville officials battle budget issues. Fischer hopes the new contracts will provide financial sustainability.
"This is a win-win for our city, our employees, our golfers, our pros and the taxpayers," Fischer said in a news release. "I’m excited about the ideas these pros have offered, and I’m eager to see new partnerships that allow us to drive this sport forward. I appreciate the Metro Council’s commitment and hard work to help see this through."
