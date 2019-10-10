LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has voted, by a huge margin, to keep Louisville's public golf courses owned by the city, but it will lead to more expensive greens fees.
Metro Council voted 22-to-1 in favor of a proposed ordinance that keeps the public courses owned by the city on Thursday as Louisville continues to deal with tough budget cuts.
To save public golf, Metro Council decided to raise the greens fees by $5 at each of the city's 10 golf courses: Seneca, Charlie Vettiner, Iroquois, Long Run, Shawnee, Sun Valley, Cherokee, Bobby Nichols, Crescent Hill and Quail Chase. According to previous reporting, the price for an annual pass will also go up for adults, while the price will decrease for juniors. Golf pros at the 10 courses can also raise or lower the greens fees based on dynamic pricing.
The approved ordinance also allows some courses to close during the inclement winter months to help save money.
The plan got lots of support from council, but the one member who voted against it said it might not be the best plan to make sure city courses are run as efficiently as possible. An alternative plan to save the golf courses involved a so-called Request For Proposal, released by Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration, to gauge interest in private management of the courses.
