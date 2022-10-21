LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- All lanes are back open on I-64 near the Cochran Hill Tunnels after a crash that killed a man and shut down the interstate for hours.
LMPD says the man was traveling eastbound around 4:30 a.m. Friday when he lost control and hit a light pole. He died at the scene.
No other injuries or vehicles were involved.
I-64 fully reopened around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Two crashes on Lexington Road also affected detours. Those include an accident at Alta Vista and another at Godfrey Avenue. Both caused traffic to be blocked on Lexington Road.
