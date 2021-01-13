LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Allegiant Air is about to start non-stop service from Louisville to Charleston, South Carolina.
A low-fare, seasonal nonstop service will be offered twice weekly — on Mondays and Fridays — starting at the end of May.
It was supposed to start in May of last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flight will be aboard an Airbus A320 with 177 seats.
"We appreciate Allegiant's continued investment in Louisville," Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said in a statement. "Their growth at SDF, especially during a pandemic, speaks to their confidence in our community and the team at SDF. Charleston marks Allegiant's 11th destination, and we look forward to its takeoff from SDF."
Charleston is Allegiant's 11th destination from Louisville.
