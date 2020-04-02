LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A worker at Amazon's warehouse in Jeffersonsville, Indiana, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company told employees in a voicemail.
An Amazon official said the company received the conformation Thursday, and that the employee was last in the warehouse, known as SDF-8, on March 26.
"As per CDC guidelines, if someone was found to be in close contact, we will actively reach out to them individually to advise them of their possible exposure to COVID-19," Assistant General Manager at Amazon Matt Pulley said in the voicemail, which WDRB obtained.
Amazon said employees can stay home unpaid with no absence penalties if they are worried about their health. The company will begin screening employees' temperatures on Friday.
Amazon on Thursday also confirmed the fourth COVID-19 case at its Shepherdsville warehouse, known as SDF-9, which reopened Wednesday after a little more than a week off.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.