LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A local fire department is using a state-of-the-art mannequin to prepare for high-risk runs.
It's the only tool in the region that can talk, bleed and give real-time feedback.
Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS used the mannequin Thursday as part of "stop the bleeding" training for an active shooter or active threat situation.
"It bleeds, it speaks to you," Gary Grassi, field training officer, said. "It gives you real-time feedback. The goal is to actually respond, provide life saving care and then evacuative our injured to a local hospital."
All front-line fire apparatus and ambulances are equipped with the gear to respond to any active shooter or threat situation in the district.
