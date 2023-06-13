LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Anchorage-Middletown Fire Department is working to staff a fire truck 24/7 in Fisherville.
In a letter sent Tuesday, Chief Kevin Groody said the service should be up and running by the first of July.
"As always, our priority is to provide the best possible service to all those who live, work, and travel throughout our district," Groody wrote. "To that end, our logistics team is working diligently to ensure that our dispatching system is operating smoothly so that our crews will be notified of emergency calls in a timely manner."
The area was previously under protection by Eastwood, but the department merged with Anchorage-Middletown back in 2019.
Station 36, located on Taylorsville Road in Fisherville, is being upgraded to house a full-time crew.
