LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear picked up a key endorsement the day before voters head to the polls.
NARAL Pro-Choice America endorsed Beshear on Monday, saying he's "always been there to defend Kentuckians' rights and freedoms."
“Now more than ever, as women’s fundamental freedoms are under attack, Kentuckians need their leaders to fight to protect reproductive rights," Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, said in a news release. "Kentucky is one of several states that passed an extreme ban on abortion this year, criminalizing abortion before many women even know they’re pregnant, in large part due to anti-choice governor Matt Bevin. Andy represents our strongest bet to defeat Bevin, bring real change to Frankfort, and protect the rights of all Kentucky families. NARAL is proud to endorse his candidacy.”
NARAL Pro-Choice America says it works to "guarantee that every woman has the right to make personal decisions regarding the full range of reproductive choices, including preventing unintended pregnancy, bearing healthy children, and choosing legal abortion."
In the release, Beshear said he's the only candidate on the ballot Tuesday "who has done more than just talk when it comes to a woman's right to choose."
