LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville voters will likely play a major role in determining winners and losers in Tuesday's primary election. With low turnout expected across the state, the Democratic candidates for governor are counting on Louisville for an edge.
As the campaign hits the home stretch, Andy Beshear began his primary eve Monday at the iconic Wagner's Pharmacy near Churchill Downs. Beshear, who lives in Louisville, is hoping for a home field advantage.
“Folks know me, they know me who I am, and they know how hard I've worked,” Beshear said.
The attorney general is counting on his record opposing Gov. Matt Bevin in court to resonate with Louisville Democrats.
“I've been the only person who's been able to stand up to him and win, and I can do it again,” he said.
Adam Edelen was not available for an interview Monday, but his running mate, entrepreneur Gill Holland, also calls Louisville home.
“This is one election where Louisville really can tip the scale,” Holland said of Tuesday's primary.
Edelen has picked up endorsements from the Courier Journal and from various labor groups, including the Jefferson County Teachers Association. The former state auditor is hoping to corner the progressive urban vote.
“We actually think low turnout is probably great for us, because we feel like we have the most motivated base,” Holland said.
Rocky Adkins is counting on his high profile as House Minority Leader and strong support from his home base in eastern Kentucky.
“Eastern Kentucky is key that we have a big turnout, and that I come out of eastern Kentucky with a good lead,” Adkins said.
Adkins’ running mate is former JCPS school board member Stephanie Horne, and he said he is not conceding the Louisville vote.
“I'm going to be a governor from eastern Kentucky, but I'm going to be a governor for all of Kentucky,” Adkins said.
Adkins is wrapping up his campaign barnstorming in eastern Kentucky.
Edelen plans to hold a final rally in Meade County.
Beshear will be joined in in western Kentucky by his father, former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear.
