LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new, multi-family development is coming to southern Jefferson County.
Wednesday, Hogan Real Estate announced the groundbreaking of its latest project, Smyrna Village, near Smyrna Parkway and Interstate 265. The real estate agency has partnered with Will Reality for the project.
“Smyrna Village represents our continued dedication to developing quality projects that not only meet but exceed the needs and expectations of the community they surround," Justin Phelps, Hogan Real Estate President, said in a news release.
The complex will have 192 apartment homes. Some features include community green spaces, on-site amenities and a splash park.
