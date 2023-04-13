LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville started a new program earlier this year called "Community Crosswalks," a project that stems from a Bloomberg study that found a 50% drop in crashes where asphalt art is installed.
Wilfred Sieg III, an artist who paints murals around Louisville, painted the crosswalk near 4th Street Live!
He said many people stopped by to tell him they loved the change.
"It's pretty cool" Sieg said. "It kind of helps motivate you to keep working or to try your best. ... It feels good."
Sieg will be working on the crosswalk painting for the next couple of days.
