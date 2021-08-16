SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the driveway of his Shepherdsville home, Nicholas Tabor scrubs the smooshed bugs and dirt off the front of his metallic orange Harley-Davidson.
"Orange happens to be Harley-Davidson's color," he said, as he carefully detailed the motorcycle. "It can be a pain in the butt sometimes."
But riding the imposing bike, and even cleaning it, isn't just fun to Tabor. It's therapeutic.
The hobby gets him outside and away from the thoughts that sometimes dwell and fester inside his head.
"I get seen by the VA because of PTSD," shared Tabor.
Tabor, from Louisville, is a retired U.S. Army Sergeant. He enlisted in 2004 and served as an Infantryman (11B) with the 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment (2SCR) in southern Afghanistan from 2010-11.
"Our goal while we were there was to win the hearts and minds of the local people," said Tabor, who is proud of his work in Afghanistan.
A decade later, Tabor doesn't look for attention, but he sought out WDRB News to make a plea that he hopes will save lives.
"I'm trying to get my story out to try and get my interpreter out of harm's way," he said.
As Afghanistan falls to the Taliban, Tabor worries about the interpreter, Abdul, who is still there along with many of his family members.
Monday, the Taliban said it would not seek retribution, but Tabor and others fear otherwise.
"In (the Taliban's) eyes, it's treason for their people to help the U.S. That's how the Taliban sees it," Tabor said. "They behead you on the spot."
After recent Facebook Messenger conversations, Tabor concludes that the interpreter is now in hiding and is worried he will be killed for helping and protecting American soldiers like Tabor.
One of Abdul's latest messages to Tabor warns, "Know that if I do not take my father, mother, and brother with me, they fall into the hands of the Taliban."
Tabor believes Abdul can get out with his passport and other documents like other interpreters who have successfully sought asylum in the United States. However, Tabor says Abdul won't leave his family behind. With the Taliban pressing, there may not be enough time or even a way to get them all to safety.
"I don't want to have his blood on my hands because of what our U.S. Government has decided to do," said Tabor.
Ever the soldier, Tabor says he won't quit. He's in contact with the office of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY). He says two other veterans who worked with Abdul are also making similar pleas for help.
"Abdul has a pure heart. He's a good man, and I would — I would be very angry at our U.S. Government if I have to go to sleep at night knowing that he's killed. That defies everything that I went over there and fought for. For what?" he said. "I have a voice. I served. I'm going to communicate and try to do what I can to get him out of there."
On Saturday at Jefferson Square Park a group of people will rally from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in support of bringing interpreters, their families and other allies to safety.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.