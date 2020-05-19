LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky churches are preparing to open their doors for in-person worship beginning Wednesday.
While many have already begun in-person services, some are still following the direction of larger governing bodies like the Archdiocese of Louisville and the Kentucky Baptist Convention as the state begins to reopen.
Both organizations said they are emphasizing strict social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitizing for churches that plan to reopen. However, it isn't requiring that anyone reopen.
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said many churches are in different scenarios.
"We stretch all the way down from the Ohio River down to the Tennessee border," he said. "So the circumstances, large and small, are very, very different."
The archdiocese is leaving the decision up to pastors of each church.
"If for some reason your parish is not ready to reopen, in a sense, be understanding, because we want everybody to be safe," Kurtz said. "Feel free to seek, perhaps, a neighboring parish where in the beginning you can return to mass."
Many other organizations are giving individual pastors the same authority, like the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
"They want to be careful, they want to do it right, they want to honor CDC guidelines as best they can, and they want to be good shepherds for their congregants, their church members," KBC President Dr. Todd Gray said.
While direction for services is coming from leadership of these organizations, they each know how circumstances can vary.
Faith leaders urge you to call your local church to see what their plan is for this weekend, or visit the website.
