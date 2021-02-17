LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ash Wednesday looked a little different this year at Catholic churches in Louisville due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
People with face coverings lined up for ashes during mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption Wednesday afternoon.
Instead of smearing ashes in the form of a cross, leaders sprinkled ashes on top of heads. Louisville's Archdiocese says this method avoids direct skin contact.
Leaders say the sprinkling of ashes is actually common in Catholic cultures around the world.
The Cathedral of the Assumption had another Ash Wednesday mass scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.