LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal motorcycle accident in Zoneton is under investigation, according to officials with Zoneton Fire.
The accident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday and involved a motorcycle and a car.
East Blue Lick Rd and John Harper Hwy was shut down until about 12:30 p.m., according to Zoneton Fire's Rich Carlson.
Hillview Police is investigating the crash.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
This story may be updated.
