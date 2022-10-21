LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's park system is always full of surprises, but Friday brought something a little extra unusual.
WDRB sports columnist Rick Bozich posted video Friday morning of at least 10 cows walking near Dog Hill at Cherokee Park. They seem to have wandered off after escaping from a truck that got in a crash Friday morning.
Cattle roundup at Cherokee Park? They declined to join me and The Queen for our 3.1 miles. pic.twitter.com/y555ntXV6F— rickbozich (@rickbozich) October 21, 2022
"It was 10 o'clock, and my dog and I were talking up the hill toward Dog Hill," Bozich said. "I looked up, and there were 10 cows walking toward me. I couldn't believe it."
Any cattle rustlers out there? Please report to Cherokee Park. At least 8 loose at Cherokee Park. pic.twitter.com/LWdyUOQPAk— rickbozich (@rickbozich) October 21, 2022
In another video, two bulls appear to be squaring off on the hill. Afterward, the cows ran down the hill and into the woods when several Louisville Metro Police cars showed up. They quickly reappeared on Cherokee Golf Course.
Now we have 2 bulls squaring off on Dog Hill at Cherokee Park. pic.twitter.com/6emGT73HNI— rickbozich (@rickbozich) October 21, 2022
Louisville Parks and Recreation said it's working with LMPD to figure out how to get the cows back to their owner.
