GREENWOOD, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting on Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall in south Indianapolis.

According to a Fox 59 report, two people were killed inside the mall, and "multiple more" were injured. As of 7:30 p.m., there was a heavy police presence outside the Dick's Sporting Goods at the mall. 

Police said there is no ongoing threat, but there are "multiple casualties" as a result of the shooting. They are asking the public to avoid the area. 

