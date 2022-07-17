GREENWOOD, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting on Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall in south Indianapolis.
According to a Fox 59 report, two people were killed inside the mall, and "multiple more" were injured. As of 7:30 p.m., there was a heavy police presence outside the Dick's Sporting Goods at the mall.
IMPD is assisting with an incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. Please avoid the area. Greenwood Police Department is the lead agency. Please avoid sharing misinformation on social media until they confirm details. pic.twitter.com/uttgroT809— IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 17, 2022
Police said there is no ongoing threat, but there are "multiple casualties" as a result of the shooting. They are asking the public to avoid the area.
