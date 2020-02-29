LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least six babies have been born on Leap Day 2020 in the Louisville area.
A spokesperson for U of L Hospital's Center for Women and Infants said four babies have been born at the facility, including a set of twins: Iranzi and Ineza. Iranzi, a baby boy, was born at 9:28 a.m., and Ineza, a baby girl, was born at 9:30 a.m. U of L also welcomed baby Zodiak Brewton at 1:30 a.m. and baby Christian at 4:35 a.m.
A spokesperson for Baptist Health Louisville said a baby boy named Jaxson was born at 2:02 a.m. Saturday. At Baptist Health Floyd, William Daniel Branham was born at 9:39 a.m. His parents are from Clarksville, Indiana.
Carolyn Callahan with U of L Health said people born on Feb. 29 are referred to as "Leaplings" or "Leapers."
Angie Glotzbach, the marketing coordinator with Baptist Health Floyd, said the hospital is expecting one more baby to be born Saturday.
This story may be updated.
