LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AT&T is looking to fill call center sales and service representative positions in Louisville with a hiring event Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the AT&T Center at 534 Armory Place.

There are full-time and part-time positions available. The positions have competitive salaries and benefits.

If eligible, there is medical and dental coverage, a signing bonus, a 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

Masks are mandatory for the interviews, and in-person interviews can be scheduled in advance. Walk-in interviews are also welcomed.

The event is for the call center sales and service representative positions, but AT&T has more than 100 job openings across the commonwealth. 

To register online before attending, click here.

