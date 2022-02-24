LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AT&T is looking to fill call center sales and service representative positions in Louisville with a hiring event Saturday.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the AT&T Center at 534 Armory Place.
There are full-time and part-time positions available. The positions have competitive salaries and benefits.
If eligible, there is medical and dental coverage, a signing bonus, a 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.
Masks are mandatory for the interviews, and in-person interviews can be scheduled in advance. Walk-in interviews are also welcomed.
The event is for the call center sales and service representative positions, but AT&T has more than 100 job openings across the commonwealth.
