LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman became the most decorated American Winter Paralympian.
Earlier this month, Atherton High School alumna Oksana Masters won the gold in cross-country skiing at the Paralympic Games in Beijing, helping her break the record for career Winter Paralympic medals with 14.
She also broke the record for most medals at a single Winter Games by making the podium for all seven events.
Masters now has 17 medals combined between the Summer and Winter Games.
An exhibit featuring cars, apparel, medals and trophies from her career can be found at the Frazier History Museum.
They represent competitions from all over the world, including Serbia, the United Kingdom, Russia, Brazil and South Korea.
