LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Atherton High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a student brought a gun to the school.
JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert told WDRB News that police were called and searched the school after a student reported that another student may have brought a gun to the school. Atherton High School Principal Stephanie Fluhr later confirmed in a letter to school families Tuesday that a gun was found in a student's backpack.
Atherton was placed on security level 5, Hebert said. That is the district’s highest security level. The school is no longer under a lockdown, Hebert said around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
"All students and staff are safe and our building has been given the all clear," Fluhr said in the letter, which was posted by the school on Twitter. "After further review of our building, a gun was located in a backpack. All JCPS policies and procedures will be followed and the student who brought the gun to school will be cited."
Atherton's security level has decreased to a level 3, and classes will operate on a normal schedule for the rest of the day, according to Fluhr's letter.
"Families wishing to sign their student out of school should go to the door closest to the gym," Fluhr said in the letter. "This is the area typically used for car riders."
Louisville Metro Police did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the situation.
