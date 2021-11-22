LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was stabbed on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus on Monday afternoon on Cane Run Road near Linwood Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the male was stabbed while on JCPS bus number 1251 around 3 p.m. after a "verbal altercation."
It was not immediately known what type of weapon was used in the stabbing.
Ellis said that according to witnesses, the argument broke out between the victim and a female who were on the bus. When the bus pulled up to the intersection, another male got onto the bus and then confronted the victim.
The two males, whose ages are unknown, then got into the a fight, and while they were fighting, the female stabbed the victim, Ellis said.
The female and her "male acquaintance" then fled from the bus.
The male victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries thought to be non-life threatening, Ellis said.
LMPD's Second Division is investigating the stabbing. WDRB has reached out to the district for comment but had not yet heard back.
This story may be updated.
