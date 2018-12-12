LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Wednesday morning court appearance by a man who was punched by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department got heated.
Jarrus Ransom showed up in court on Wednesday wearing the same neck brace he was given after officers punched him and dragged him on the ground.
The 32-year-old was there to answer to charges of resisting arrest and tampering with evidence, as well as a drug charge. He was arrested after officers say they found pills in his SUV Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of Kroger at the intersection of South 27th Street and West Broadway.
Police say Ransom tried to destroy the pills and they had to restrain him.
On Wednesday, Ransom's attorney, Rob Eggert, spent the majority of the arraignment arguing that Louisville Metro Police should be compelled to release body camera and dash camera footage of the incident.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad has already launched an internal investigation into the incident. To date, no police footage has been released. The County Attorney's office says it is not required to order the video in a district court hearing.
"Here's the bottom line: they stopped the man for excessive tint, pulled him out of the car and beat him," Eggert said. "And why the county is defending this conduct, I don't know, because it's not defensible."
The judge did not sign an order to release the video, but did have the county agree to show Eggert the video on or before Ransom's next court date.
Ransom's next court date is Jan. 11, which is the same day the court says it has subpoenaed officers.
The incident on Sunday was captured on video by witnesses. It appears to show officers dragging 32-year-old Jarrus Ransom to the ground and punching him several times.
According to an arrest report, Ransom was acting suspicious and allowed police to search his car just after 2 p.m. Sunday. That's when police say they noticed liquid on his pants, found an open Pepsi can in the SUV and emptied it onto the ground.
Officers say three pills fell out of the can, and Ransom broke from the officer's grip, rammed his shoulder into another officer and destroyed two of the pills.
Police say they were able to restrain him and get the remaining pill.
As he was handcuffed and sitting on the ground, officers say he once again tried to escape to destroy the last pill.
After watching the video, some in the community are demanding answers.
"I am concerned about people's reactions," said Sadiqa Reynolds, spokeswoman for the Louisville Urban League. "I am hopeful that the chief will do something to help us understand more clearly why certain choices were made, because it is very difficult at this point to defend what is shown in the videos."
Records show Ransom has a long criminal history that includes resisting arrest, fleeing from police and various drug charges. In this case, Ransom is charged with possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. Police say the body camera video won't be released because of the LMPD Professional Standards Unit investigation.
"Anytime video is seen, full video or partial video, it raises questions with people," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "When you see somebody being punched like that, normally people say, 'Wow, what took place?' It could be the exact correct thing that a police officer has been trained to do, or maybe it's not. That's why it's important that the Professional Standards investigation is going to take place."
On Monday afternoon, Ransom was surrounded by several dozen supporters back at the scene.
"You shouldn't even beat a dog like that." Neal Robertson said. "You are an officer. We pay you to take care of us. We are sick and tired of it."
Louisville Metro Council President David James said LMPD should release body camera footage of the arrest.
