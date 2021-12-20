LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians are being warned about gift card scams this holiday season.
According to a news release, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Kentucky Retail Federation and the Kentucky Chamber launched a new initiative Monday focused on gift card scams. It provides retailers and businesses with signage near gift card displays that alerts consumers about gift card scams.
"Scammers are increasingly turning to gift card scams as a way to make quick money," Cameron said in a news release. "Often scammers will pose as a government official and purport to require payment via gift cards to avoid arrest or settle a fake debt."
According to a news release, Kentucky consumers reported losses of more than $600,000 from gift card scams so far this year.
Cameron recommends several tips to avoid gift card scams, including that gift cards are for gifts, government agencies will never ask for payment by gift cards and online merchants shouldn't be paid with gift cards from different retailers.
Kentuckians can report suspected scams to the Attorney General's Office online or call 1-888-432-9257.
