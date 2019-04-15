LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 31-year-old man found shot to death in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood Friday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as 31-year-old Kevin J. Burse, of Louisville.
Police were called to S. 20th Street, near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Dixie Highway, around 6:45 a.m. on April 12. That's where Burse was found dead outside a red brick home after being shot.
Crime tape surrounded the home, where investigators were focusing their efforts early in the investigation.
Police spent the morning and early afternoon knocking on doors and looking for evidence. A WDRB News crew found a bullet casing just outside the crime scene area, several houses down. That's when investigators expanded their search, hoping to find out who killed the man.
Nearby neighbors said they heard gunshots throughout the night, causing them to take cover. They said they were too afraid to look outside to see what was happening.
Rev. Charles Elliott has lived in the neighborhood for close to six decades, and says he prides himself on trying to take care of the young men and women in the area.
"This is the dawn of the time that we're trying to bring a little joy to people during Derby," Elliott said. "And for this to happen to a family of a young man, to be killed during this season, is disgusting."
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said there had been several "senseless" shootings in one week.
"We've had about five or six of these in the last week and again, most of them are senseless -- not most of them, all of them," Mitchell said. "Again, this is a very unfortunate situation that's happened here. Another senseless loss of life."
LMPD has no suspects at this time, and request anyone with information to call 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
