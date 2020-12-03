LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl who was shot to death in south Louisville late Wednesday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that girl has been identified as Jamya Lewis.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called to South 3rd Street, near M Street, at about 11 p.m., after someone reported that shots had been fired.
When they arrived, they found Lewis, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, she was pronounced dead shortly after 11:30 p.m.
Anyone with any information on what happened is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
