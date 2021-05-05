LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Kroger store in Pleasure Ridge Park.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified that man as Dante Smith, of Louisville.
It happened about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, in the 4900 block of Dixie Highway, near Upper Hunters Trace.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, a male victim -- today identified as Smith by the coroner's office -- had been shot. Smith was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, according to Mitchell.
He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police have not said there was an arrest, but have said that "all parties" involved in the shooting "are accounted for." The LMPD Homicide Unit continues its investigation and will consult the Commonwealth Attorney's Office for its review and recommendations on charges.
