LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 20-year-old Malik Savage, of Louisville.
The shooting was reported at about 4 p.m. on Lytle Street, near North 24th Street and Bank Street, according to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Mitchell said officers arrived on the scene and found Savage, who had been shot. He died at the scene of a single gunshot wound, according to the coroner's office.
Police say there are no suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
