LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after a crash on the Watterson Expressway early Monday morning.
The Jefferson County Coroner identified the woman as 22-year-old Jennifer Martinez of Louisville.
In a release, LMPD says she was speeding on I-264 around 1 a.m. Monday, when she hit the back of another car. She lost control, went off the road and hit the sound barrier wall near Bardstown Road.
Martinez was taken to U of L Hospital where she died.
Police say she wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.