LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a southern Indiana man died on Monday in a single vehicle crash.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, that man has been identified as 45-year-old Robert Thomas of Charlestown, Indiana.
The crash happened Monday at approximately 4 a.m. Authorities say Thomas was driving eastbound on State Road 62, near Highway 545, in St. Meinrad, in southern Indiana.
Investigators say Thomas' vehicle crossed into the opposing lane, then left the roadway and hit several small trees and a rock wall.
Thomas was taken to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities do not know what caused Thomas' vehicle to go off the road.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.