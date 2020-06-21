MURRAY, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation continues after Kentucky State troopers say a body was found in a container floating in Kentucky Lake on Saturday evening.
According to a news release from KSP, troopers and officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a "body floating in a container" near the Colson Hollow area of the lake, which is a little more than 200 miles southwest of Louisville.
After authorities got the body out of the lake, the Trigg County coroner confirmed the individual was dead.
An autopsy was conducted Sunday and the body was identified as Traci L. Jones, 41, of Granbury, Texas.
Authorities did not provide any additional information about the container the person was found in.
"More information will be released as it becomes available," KSP said in a news release.
