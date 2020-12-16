LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man and a woman who were found shot to death in an east Louisville driveway over the weekend.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, those individuals have been identified as 68-year-old Donald Burns and 66-year-old Peggy Burns.
LMPD Eighth Division Officers were called to 800 Dorsey Way, not far from Shelbyville Road, on a report of a double shooting around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
When officers arrived on scene, they the two people "deceased in the driveway," according to Smiley.
Smiley said police believe all individuals involved in the shooting have been accounted for.
"Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances of the shootings," she said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Smiley said there is no threat to the public.
