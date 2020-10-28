LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 45-year-old man who was shot to death in downtown Louisville during an apparent burglary early Tuesday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Glenn H. Odell.
Police say they were called to the 440 Market convenience store, at the corner of South 5th Street and West Market Street, at about 5 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a burglary there. That call was quickly upgraded to a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they say they found two people in front of the business who had been shot.
Odell was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man who was suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. His current condition is not known.
Someone who works in the building told WDRB that two men had tried to rob the store several times just this week alone, and the store's owner was planning to put bars on the windows. That person says someone used "personal protection" during Tuesday's break-in, but he did not give any details about who shot the two men.
The owner of a business next door says he saw the store owner after the shooting, and that he was doing okay.
Teika Richardson, a customer who shops at the the store almost daily, was met with boarded windows and locked doors Tuesday when she showed up to buy an energy drink. In a time when downtown businesses are already struggling, Richardson says it's tough to see one of her favorite stores go through this.
"It just saddens me because they work hard for their money and for their business, to get their business," Richardson said. "And it's sad for anything to happen like this because everybody's trying to make it right now. That's what everybody is trying to do. I'm just praying for them and everybody who's involved because it's just a sad thing."
LMPD says there are no outstanding suspects in the investigation, and it's not clear if the two men who were shot knew each other.
