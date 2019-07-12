LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 68-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash on Bardstown Road Thursday night.
According to a news release, that man has been identified as Donald Gilkey, of Shepherdsville.
Police say Gilkey was killed in a crash at Bardstown Road and Waterford Road, which is in south Louisville near the Bullitt County line.
Crews at the scene reported that Gilkey was the only one involved in the crash and died at the scene, according to MetroSafe.
Police say he was not wearing a helmet.
His cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries.
