LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after authorities say he was hit and killed by a vehicle as he was walking in Louisville.
The incident took place just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities say 56-year-old Harold L. Bass was walking in the area of Cane Run Road and Crums Lane, when when he was hit.
Louisville Metro Police cite witnesses who said Bass stepped backward into the southbound lanes of Cane Run Road, when he was hit by the vehicle.
Police say the driver of the vehicle didn't see Bass until the crash, and according to witnesses, Bass did not step into the traffic intentionally.
He was taken to University Hospital, where he died the next day.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
