LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville authorities have identified two people who died after a shooting and car crash on New Cut Road Monday. Both victims are teenagers.
Adrain Maddox-Bell, 16, died from a gunshot wound on Monday night. Jaden Maddox, 15, died at the same time from injuries he sustained in the crash.
Jaden Maddox died the day before his 16th birthday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
Maddox-Bell and Maddox were killed in a shooting and car crash on New Cut Road late Monday that critically injured two others who were taken to the hospital.
Witnesses told WDRB that they watched people from two cars shoot at each other before one car crashed and the other kept going.
On Monday, Lt. Donnie Burbrink, who heads the LMPD Homicide Unit, said the two young men "senselessly murdered" Monday is another sign of a difficult year in Louisville.
